KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, March 26th

Another day in the 90s for us in Concho Valley, with some areas expected to break record highs. Mostly sunny skies can be expected, so make sure to wear sunscreen and drink plenty of fluids if you do decide to head outdoors.

Lows tonight will drop to the 60s, and clouds will continue to increase in our area. Tomorrow will have mostly cloudy skies, with highs barely hitting the 90s for most. Overnight showers and possible thunderstorms could develop getting into the weekend, where we can expect temperatures to drop to average, sitting in the mid 70s.