KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, March 26th

Another day with temperatures in the 90s as we continue our day. Potential to break record highs is very likely as we get through our afternoon. Light winds will also be expected from the Southwest around 5-10 miles per hour. Tonight we will have lows in the 50s and 60s. Tomorrow we will have mostly cloudy skies with temperatures just peaking in the upper 80s and low 90s. A cool down expected for this weekend, with highs dropping back down to average, around the mid 70s.
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!