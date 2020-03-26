Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, March 26th

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Another day with temperatures in the 90s as we continue our day. Potential to break record highs is very likely as we get through our afternoon. Light winds will also be expected from the Southwest around 5-10 miles per hour. Tonight we will have lows in the 50s and 60s. Tomorrow we will have mostly cloudy skies with temperatures just peaking in the upper 80s and low 90s. A cool down expected for this weekend, with highs dropping back down to average, around the mid 70s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Where to find help: an ongoing list for the Concho Valley

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.