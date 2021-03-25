KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, March 25th
San Angelo64°F Sunny Feels like 63°
- Wind
- 15 mph W
- Humidity
- 31%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 9 mph S
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Robert Lee60°F Sunny Feels like 57°
- Wind
- 15 mph W
- Humidity
- 34%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Eldorado61°F Sunny Feels like 59°
- Wind
- 13 mph W
- Humidity
- 39%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 12 mph SSE
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Mertzon62°F Sunny Feels like 60°
- Wind
- 16 mph W
- Humidity
- 32%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 16 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Eden61°F Sunny Feels like 59°
- Wind
- 15 mph W
- Humidity
- 39%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 16 mph SSE
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
For the rest of our Thursday, we will have plenty of sunshine around the region. Winds will be coming mostly from a western direction around 5-15 mph and highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Tonight will give us clear skies, lows in the 40s and winds from the south around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will be another day with sunny skies, but a bit of a breezy afternoon is in store. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s. Winds will be coming from the south up to 25 miles per hour. Cooler temperatures will be in the region for Sunday, and another cold front will push through next Tuesday into Wednesday.
Submit Photo or Video
San Angelo65°F Sunny Feels like 63°
- Wind
- 15 mph W
- Humidity
- 30%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 9 mph SSE
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Robert Lee60°F Sunny Feels like 57°
- Wind
- 15 mph W
- Humidity
- 34%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Eldorado61°F Sunny Feels like 59°
- Wind
- 13 mph W
- Humidity
- 39%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 12 mph SSE
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Mertzon62°F Sunny Feels like 60°
- Wind
- 16 mph W
- Humidity
- 32%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 16 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Eden61°F Sunny Feels like 59°
- Wind
- 15 mph W
- Humidity
- 39%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 16 mph SSE
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
7 Day
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity