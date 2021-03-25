KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, March 25th

Sunny

San Angelo

64°F Sunny Feels like 63°
Wind
15 mph W
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

60°F Sunny Feels like 57°
Wind
15 mph W
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 47F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F A clear sky. Low 47F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

61°F Sunny Feels like 59°
Wind
13 mph W
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
48°F A clear sky. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

62°F Sunny Feels like 60°
Wind
16 mph W
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
50°F Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

61°F Sunny Feels like 59°
Wind
15 mph W
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
50°F A clear sky. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

For the rest of our Thursday, we will have plenty of sunshine around the region. Winds will be coming mostly from a western direction around 5-15 mph and highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Tonight will give us clear skies, lows in the 40s and winds from the south around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will be another day with sunny skies, but a bit of a breezy afternoon is in store. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s. Winds will be coming from the south up to 25 miles per hour. Cooler temperatures will be in the region for Sunday, and another cold front will push through next Tuesday into Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved.

Thursday

74° / 47°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 74° 47°

Friday

84° / 54°
Sunny/Wind
Sunny/Wind 1% 84° 54°

Saturday

85° / 51°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 85° 51°

Sunday

71° / 46°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 71° 46°

Monday

78° / 54°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 15% 78° 54°

Tuesday

87° / 52°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 87° 52°

Wednesday

70° / 41°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 13% 70° 41°

Hourly Forecast

67°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

69°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

71°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

72°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

72°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

72°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

67°

8 PM
Clear
0%
67°

62°

9 PM
Clear
0%
62°

58°

10 PM
Clear
0%
58°

55°

11 PM
Clear
0%
55°

54°

12 AM
Clear
0%
54°

52°

1 AM
Clear
0%
52°

51°

2 AM
Clear
0%
51°

50°

3 AM
Clear
1%
50°

49°

4 AM
Clear
1%
49°

48°

5 AM
Clear
1%
48°

48°

6 AM
Clear
1%
48°

49°

7 AM
Clear
1%
49°

50°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
50°

57°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
57°

63°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
63°

67°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
67°

72°

12 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
72°

75°

1 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
75°

