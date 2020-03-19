KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, March 19th

A bit of sunshine to enjoy for our early afternoon hours, and highs in the mid 70’s to low 80’s. We will see an increase of cloud coverage as we get closer to the evening hours. Lows in the 40’s tonight, with possible overnight showers and thunderstorms, mainly in Kimble, Menard, and Mason counties. Tomorrow will see more sunshine in our forecast with a bit cooler temperatures, highs only in the 60’s. Even cooler day for Saturday with highs in the 50’s, but we will bounce back to the 70’s and even 80’s by Monday.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!