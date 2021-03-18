KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, March 18th
San Angelo42°F Sunny Feels like 37°
- Wind
- 8 mph W
- Humidity
- 65%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 10 mph NE
- Precip
- 2%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Robert Lee42°F Sunny Feels like 36°
- Wind
- 13 mph NW
- Humidity
- 63%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 10 mph NE
- Precip
- 3%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Eldorado39°F Sunny Feels like 32°
- Wind
- 10 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 70%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 10 mph NE
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Mertzon39°F Sunny Feels like 33°
- Wind
- 7 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 68%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 10 mph NE
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Eden40°F Sunny Feels like 34°
- Wind
- 10 mph NW
- Humidity
- 64%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 11 mph NNE
- Precip
- 3%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Another day of sunny skies today, with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 60s and winds will be much more calm, coming from the north 5-15 mph. Tonight, a few clouds will come in with lows in the 30s and winds from the northeast up to 10 miles per hour. Tomorrow will have a few morning clouds, otherwise clear skies for the last day of the work week. Highs will be in the 60s with northeast winds 5-10 mph. We are expected showers and storms to develop in the area later Monday afternoon to the early evening. Some storms could produce hail and leave some areas with a quarter-inch of rain.
