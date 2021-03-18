KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, March 18th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather
Sunny

San Angelo

42°F Sunny Feels like 37°
Wind
8 mph W
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 36F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
36°F Mainly clear skies. Low 36F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

42°F Sunny Feels like 36°
Wind
13 mph NW
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 36F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
36°F Mainly clear skies. Low 36F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

39°F Sunny Feels like 32°
Wind
10 mph NNW
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F A clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

39°F Sunny Feels like 33°
Wind
7 mph WNW
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
35°F Mainly clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eden

40°F Sunny Feels like 34°
Wind
10 mph NW
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
35°F Mainly clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NNE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Another day of sunny skies today, with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 60s and winds will be much more calm, coming from the north 5-15 mph. Tonight, a few clouds will come in with lows in the 30s and winds from the northeast up to 10 miles per hour. Tomorrow will have a few morning clouds, otherwise clear skies for the last day of the work week. Highs will be in the 60s with northeast winds 5-10 mph. We are expected showers and storms to develop in the area later Monday afternoon to the early evening. Some storms could produce hail and leave some areas with a quarter-inch of rain.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

San Angelo

40°F Sunny Feels like 35°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 36F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
36°F Mainly clear skies. Low 36F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

42°F Sunny Feels like 36°
Wind
13 mph NW
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 36F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
36°F Mainly clear skies. Low 36F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

39°F Sunny Feels like 32°
Wind
10 mph NNW
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F A clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

39°F Sunny Feels like 33°
Wind
7 mph WNW
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
35°F Mainly clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eden

40°F Sunny Feels like 34°
Wind
10 mph NW
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
35°F Mainly clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NNE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

68° / 36°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 68° 36°

Friday

68° / 37°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 68° 37°

Saturday

74° / 47°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 74° 47°

Sunday

76° / 54°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 76° 54°

Monday

73° / 46°
PM Showers
PM Showers 46% 73° 46°

Tuesday

75° / 51°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 75° 51°

Wednesday

70° / 45°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 70° 45°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

42°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
42°

47°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
47°

51°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
51°

55°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

58°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

61°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

64°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

65°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

66°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

66°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

65°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

60°

8 PM
Clear
0%
60°

56°

9 PM
Clear
0%
56°

52°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
52°

49°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
49°

47°

12 AM
Clear
0%
47°

44°

1 AM
Clear
0%
44°

43°

2 AM
Clear
0%
43°

41°

3 AM
Clear
0%
41°

40°

4 AM
Clear
1%
40°

39°

5 AM
Clear
1%
39°

38°

6 AM
Clear
2%
38°

37°

7 AM
Clear
3%
37°

37°

8 AM
Sunny
3%
37°

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.