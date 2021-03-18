KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, March 18th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather
Sunny

San Angelo

60°F Sunny Feels like 59°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 36F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
36°F Mostly clear. Low 36F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

57°F Sunny Feels like 55°
Wind
11 mph NNW
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 36F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
36°F Mostly clear. Low 36F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

58°F Sunny Feels like 55°
Wind
11 mph N
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

58°F Sunny Feels like 56°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
35°F Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph ENE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eden

57°F Sunny Feels like 54°
Wind
14 mph NNW
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
35°F Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NNE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Sunshine will continue to stick around for the rest of our day. Temperatures are expected to reach the 60s for highs and winds from the north around 10-15 mph. Tonight will give us a few clouds with lows in the 30s and winds from the northeast up to 10 miles per hour. Tomorrow will have a few clouds in the morning hours, then sunshine for the rest of the day. Highs will be in the 60s again and winds from the northeast around 5-10 mph. Mostly sunny skies for the weekend can be expected then cloudy skies for Monday next week, and showers and storms developing in the region late afternoon to the early evening. After Monday, we will be in the upper 70s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

San Angelo

61°F Sunny Feels like 59°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 36F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
36°F Mostly clear. Low 36F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

57°F Sunny Feels like 55°
Wind
11 mph NNW
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 36F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
36°F Mostly clear. Low 36F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

58°F Sunny Feels like 55°
Wind
11 mph N
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

58°F Sunny Feels like 56°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
35°F Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph ENE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eden

57°F Sunny Feels like 54°
Wind
14 mph NNW
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
35°F Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NNE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

67° / 36°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 67° 36°

Friday

67° / 38°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 67° 38°

Saturday

73° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 73° 46°

Sunday

76° / 54°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 76° 54°

Monday

73° / 45°
PM Showers
PM Showers 36% 73° 45°

Tuesday

74° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 74° 50°

Wednesday

68° / 45°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 68° 45°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

61°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

64°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

65°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

66°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

65°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

64°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

59°

8 PM
Clear
0%
59°

55°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
55°

52°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
52°

49°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°

47°

12 AM
Clear
0%
47°

44°

1 AM
Clear
0%
44°

43°

2 AM
Clear
0%
43°

41°

3 AM
Clear
0%
41°

40°

4 AM
Clear
1%
40°

39°

5 AM
Clear
1%
39°

38°

6 AM
Clear
2%
38°

37°

7 AM
Clear
3%
37°

37°

8 AM
Sunny
3%
37°

41°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
41°

47°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
47°

51°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
51°

55°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

58°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.