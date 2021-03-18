KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, March 18th

Sunshine will continue to stick around for the rest of our day. Temperatures are expected to reach the 60s for highs and winds from the north around 10-15 mph. Tonight will give us a few clouds with lows in the 30s and winds from the northeast up to 10 miles per hour. Tomorrow will have a few clouds in the morning hours, then sunshine for the rest of the day. Highs will be in the 60s again and winds from the northeast around 5-10 mph. Mostly sunny skies for the weekend can be expected then cloudy skies for Monday next week, and showers and storms developing in the region late afternoon to the early evening. After Monday, we will be in the upper 70s with a mix of sun and clouds.

