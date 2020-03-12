KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, March 12th

We will continue to see a mix of clouds and sun for the rest of our afternoon, and winds will be a bit light coming in from the Southwest around 5-10 mph. Highs are expected to get into the low 80’s. Tonight, an increase of cloud cover can be expected as we get closer to our overnight hours, with lows dropping into the upper 50’s as we get the cold front to start coming through. Tomorrow, rain showers and thunderstorms can be expected as we finish off the week, with highs only getting into the mid 70’s for highs. Chances of rain showers can be expected through the next seven days.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!