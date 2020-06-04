KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, June 4th

We can expect plenty of sunny skies through the weekend. Highs will be in the 90s through Sunday, and into the 100s by Monday. Humidity levels will be higher during the overnight hours, but will slowly decrease with the hotter temperatures in our area. And tropical depression Cristobal is lingering in Mexico and Guatemala, and is expected to make landfall this Saturday, but will stay mainly to the Louisiana/Texas border. Rainfall and winds are not expected to come into Concho Valley.
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!