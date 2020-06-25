KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, June 25th

We will have mostly sunny skies through the day, with a few afternoon clouds. Highs will be in the 90s. Winds will start picking up later from the south, with speeds up to 20 mph. Tonight will have partly cloudy skies and southern winds around 5-10 mph with lows in the 60s and 70s. Tomorrow will be partly cloudy skies. Looking ahead, we can expected to be back in the 100s as we kick off next week Monday.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!