KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, June 24th

Getting through the rest of our afternoon hours, we are going to have plenty of sunshine. The winds will begin picking up speeds from the south up to twenty miles per hours and be relatively consistent for the duration of the day. Temperatures will hit the mid to upper 90s with a few areas possibly hitting the triple digits for highs. Tonight will give us a few clouds in the skies, otherwise we will be mostly clear. Temperatures will drop to the 70s for overnight lows. Winds will still have a bit of a breeze from the south around 5-15 mph. Getting to the last day of this work week, we will have temperatures about the same as today, reaching the 90s and a bit into the 100s for highs, winds will continue to come from the south around 10-20 mph, which won’t offer any relief from the heat, and we’ll continue seeing sunny skies across the region. We will continue to see the warmer temperatures into this upcoming Saturday, then a bit of a cooling trend will be in the region. Monday’s highs are expected to only hit the mid to upper 80s around the region. And spotty showers could develop across the region as we get through the first few days of next week as well.

Close Modal Submit Photo or Video Title Name Email Description (optional) Submit Photo or Video