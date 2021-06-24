KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, June 24th

Getting through the rest of our afternoon hours, we are going to have plenty of sunshine. The winds will begin picking up speeds from the south up to twenty miles per hours and be relatively consistent for the duration of the day. Temperatures will hit the mid to upper 90s with a few areas possibly hitting the triple digits for highs. Tonight will give us a few clouds in the skies, otherwise we will be mostly clear. Temperatures will drop to the 70s for overnight lows. Winds will still have a bit of a breeze from the south around 5-15 mph. Getting to the last day of this work week, we will have temperatures about the same as today, reaching the 90s and a bit into the 100s for highs, winds will continue to come from the south around 10-20 mph, which won’t offer any relief from the heat, and we’ll continue seeing sunny skies across the region. We will continue to see the warmer temperatures into this upcoming Saturday, then a bit of a cooling trend will be in the region. Monday’s highs are expected to only hit the mid to upper 80s around the region. And spotty showers could develop across the region as we get through the first few days of next week as well.
San Angelo95°F Sunny Feels like 100°
- Wind
- 15 mph S
- Humidity
- 38%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
75°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 16 mph SSE
- Precip
- 5%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full Moon
Robert Lee92°F Sunny Feels like 97°
- Wind
- 15 mph S
- Humidity
- 44%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
74°F Mainly clear skies. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 16 mph SSE
- Precip
- 5%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full Moon
Eldorado86°F Sunny Feels like 89°
- Wind
- 16 mph S
- Humidity
- 49%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
73°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 17 mph SSE
- Precip
- 6%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full Moon
Mertzon91°F Sunny Feels like 95°
- Wind
- 17 mph S
- Humidity
- 43%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
74°F A few passing clouds. Low 74F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 18 mph S
- Precip
- 7%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full Moon
Eden91°F Sunny Feels like 94°
- Wind
- 15 mph S
- Humidity
- 41%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
72°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 17 mph SSE
- Precip
- 5%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full Moon
