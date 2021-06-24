KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, June 24th

Weather

Getting through the rest of our afternoon hours, we are going to have plenty of sunshine. The winds will begin picking up speeds from the south up to twenty miles per hours and be relatively consistent for the duration of the day. Temperatures will hit the mid to upper 90s with a few areas possibly hitting the triple digits for highs. Tonight will give us a few clouds in the skies, otherwise we will be mostly clear. Temperatures will drop to the 70s for overnight lows. Winds will still have a bit of a breeze from the south around 5-15 mph. Getting to the last day of this work week, we will have temperatures about the same as today, reaching the 90s and a bit into the 100s for highs, winds will continue to come from the south around 10-20 mph, which won’t offer any relief from the heat, and we’ll continue seeing sunny skies across the region. We will continue to see the warmer temperatures into this upcoming Saturday, then a bit of a cooling trend will be in the region. Monday’s highs are expected to only hit the mid to upper 80s around the region. And spotty showers could develop across the region as we get through the first few days of next week as well.

Sunny

San Angelo

95°F Sunny Feels like 100°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
75°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Robert Lee

92°F Sunny Feels like 97°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
74°F Mainly clear skies. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Eldorado

86°F Sunny Feels like 89°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
73°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph SSE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Mertzon

91°F Sunny Feels like 95°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 74F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
74°F A few passing clouds. Low 74F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Eden

91°F Sunny Feels like 94°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
72°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.