KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, June 18th

We will have partly cloudy skies for much of the afternoon, with periods of higher cloud coverage. Winds will be a bit stronger than yesterday, with speeds reaching up to 30 mph. Highs will be in the 90s for the area. Tonight, partly cloudy skies with lows in the 60s and 70s. Tomorrow, we may have a few isolated showers in the afternoon, with highs in the 90s again. Showers could turn to storms, and develop into a line of storms, heading in a southeast direction, and could be gone by early Saturday morning.
Severe Weather Special 2020
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!