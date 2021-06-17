KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, June 17th

Getting through the second half of our Thursday, we will continue to have plenty of sunny skies with a few clouds developing around the region. Temperatures will reach the 90s once again today, and winds will be maintaining speeds around 5-10 mph from the east. Tonight, we can expect clear skies with lows in the 60s and 70s and southern winds up to ten miles per hour. Tomorrow is finally Friday! While temperatures are expected to be relatively the same to end this work week, we are expecting to have more partly cloudy conditions through the day, especially in the afternoon hours. Winds will continue to vary in direction up to 15 miles per hour. For this weekend, we are looking at warmer temperatures hitting the 100s for the region, and exceptionally warmer temperatures for Father’s Day. A cold front looks to be more promising heading into next week Monday, so temperatures will only reach the 80s for highs to start next week. A slight chance of showers could develop on Tuesday. Otherwise, the small break from the heat leaves as soon as it gets here, and we will be back in the 100s by the middle of next week. The tropical system we have been watching continues to move in a northern direction now, and is expected to become at least a tropical depression by tomorrow in the northern portion of the Gulf. People in east Texas and Louisiana can expect stronger winds and heavier rain fall from this system.

