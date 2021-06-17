KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, June 17th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Getting through the second half of our Thursday, we will continue to have plenty of sunny skies with a few clouds developing around the region. Temperatures will reach the 90s once again today, and winds will be maintaining speeds around 5-10 mph from the east. Tonight, we can expect clear skies with lows in the 60s and 70s and southern winds up to ten miles per hour. Tomorrow is finally Friday! While temperatures are expected to be relatively the same to end this work week, we are expecting to have more partly cloudy conditions through the day, especially in the afternoon hours. Winds will continue to vary in direction up to 15 miles per hour. For this weekend, we are looking at warmer temperatures hitting the 100s for the region, and exceptionally warmer temperatures for Father’s Day. A cold front looks to be more promising heading into next week Monday, so temperatures will only reach the 80s for highs to start next week. A slight chance of showers could develop on Tuesday. Otherwise, the small break from the heat leaves as soon as it gets here, and we will be back in the 100s by the middle of next week. The tropical system we have been watching continues to move in a northern direction now, and is expected to become at least a tropical depression by tomorrow in the northern portion of the Gulf. People in east Texas and Louisiana can expect stronger winds and heavier rain fall from this system.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

San Angelo

96°F Sunny Feels like 96°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Hot. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Mostly clear. Hot. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Sunny

Robert Lee

94°F Sunny Feels like 94°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Hot. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Clear skies. Hot. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Sunny

Eldorado

93°F Sunny Feels like 93°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Hot. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Clear skies. Hot. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Sunny

Mertzon

94°F Sunny Feels like 94°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Hot. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Clear skies. Hot. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Sunny

Eden

94°F Sunny Feels like 94°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Hot. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F Mostly clear. Hot. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Sunny

San Angelo

97°F Sunny Feels like 97°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Hot. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Hot. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Sunny

Robert Lee

94°F Sunny Feels like 94°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Hot. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Clear skies. Hot. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Sunny

Eldorado

93°F Sunny Feels like 93°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Hot. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Clear skies. Hot. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Sunny

Mertzon

94°F Sunny Feels like 94°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Hot. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Clear skies. Hot. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Sunny

Eden

94°F Sunny Feels like 94°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Hot. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F Mostly clear. Hot. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

Last Week to Enter and Win!

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.