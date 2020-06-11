KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, June 11th

Lows this morning were in the low 50s for the Concho Valley. It took its time to warm up into the mid 90s. Winds from the North gave a nice break to the heat. Lows continue to stay low in the 60s. Highs get back to the upper 90s. This is due to the pattern of surface high pressure and upper atmosphere ridge that sets up just west of the state.

The weekend highs get into the triple digits. Sunny skies and hot temperatures lead to a hot couple of days for the Concho Valley.