KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, June 11th

Today will be a bit of a repeat of yesterday, with highs a few degrees warmer in the low to mid 90s. Winds will also be a bit more breezy this afternoon, with speeds around 10-15 mph from the southeast. This could potential increase the air quality level a bit into the moderate level. UV index is expected to reach 11 today, sunscreen is highly recommended (SPF 30). Looking ahead, we will have highs in the mid 90s for the remainder of the week and through the weekend, and lows will gradually increase to the upper 60s by the middle of next week.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!