KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, June 10th

For the rest of our afternoon and evening, we will have plenty of sunshine in the region. Temperatures will peak in the 90s and winds will be a bit breezy from the south around 10-15 mph. Tonight will have a few clouds rolling into the area, with lows dropping just to the 70s and winds will be coming from the south around 5-15 mph. Tomorrow will end the week with a slight increase in temperatures, with some areas possibly hitting just into the 100s for highs. Winds will also pick up a bit with speeds from the south up to 20 miles per hour. Once again, humidity will stick around and make the weekend uncomfortable for many of us. Heading into next week, a slight decrease in temperatures for the region is looking to be more favorable. We will have highs in the 90s for the first half of the week, and a slight chance of rain showers could develop later Tuesday afternoon around the Concho Valley. These showers are expected to be short and pop up sporadically.

Sunny

San Angelo

96°F Sunny Feels like 104°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low near 75F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
75°F A few clouds. Low near 75F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Fair

Robert Lee

92°F Fair Feels like 100°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
75°F Partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

Eldorado

90°F Sunny Feels like 96°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
73°F Partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

Mertzon

91°F Sunny Feels like 98°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
73°F Some clouds. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

Eden

92°F Sunny Feels like 97°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
73°F A few clouds. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.