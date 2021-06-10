KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, June 10th

For the rest of our afternoon and evening, we will have plenty of sunshine in the region. Temperatures will peak in the 90s and winds will be a bit breezy from the south around 10-15 mph. Tonight will have a few clouds rolling into the area, with lows dropping just to the 70s and winds will be coming from the south around 5-15 mph. Tomorrow will end the week with a slight increase in temperatures, with some areas possibly hitting just into the 100s for highs. Winds will also pick up a bit with speeds from the south up to 20 miles per hour. Once again, humidity will stick around and make the weekend uncomfortable for many of us. Heading into next week, a slight decrease in temperatures for the region is looking to be more favorable. We will have highs in the 90s for the first half of the week, and a slight chance of rain showers could develop later Tuesday afternoon around the Concho Valley. These showers are expected to be short and pop up sporadically.
San Angelo96°F Sunny Feels like 104°
- Wind
- 9 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 42%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
75°F A few clouds. Low near 75F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph S
- Precip
- 6%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New Moon
Robert Lee92°F Fair Feels like 100°
- Wind
- 10 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 51%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
75°F Partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph S
- Precip
- 6%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New Moon
Eldorado90°F Sunny Feels like 96°
- Wind
- 13 mph S
- Humidity
- 50%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
73°F Partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph S
- Precip
- 9%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New Moon
Mertzon91°F Sunny Feels like 98°
- Wind
- 13 mph S
- Humidity
- 50%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
73°F Some clouds. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 17 mph S
- Precip
- 5%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New Moon
Eden92°F Sunny Feels like 97°
- Wind
- 12 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 45%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
73°F A few clouds. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 16 mph S
- Precip
- 7%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New Moon
