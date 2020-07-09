KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, July 9th

We will continue to see sunny skies for the next several days. Highs will be in the 100s over the next week as well. A heat advisory is in effect until Saturday at 8 p.m. We can expect conditions outside to be easier to develop heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Limited outdoor activity during the late morning to afternoon hours is strongly recommended. After Monday, we will start to decline in highs, but still maintain in the triple digits.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!