KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, July 8th

As we continue through the rest of our day, we are looking at plenty of sunshine, with a few clouds moving into the area later in the afternoon. Temperatures will continue to climb to the upper 80s to low 90s for highs and winds will start from the northeast around 5-10 mph then shift a bit, coming from the east around 10-15 mph later today. As we head into the evening hours, we are looking at mostly clear skies with lows in the 60s and winds will be coming from the southeast up to ten miles per hour. For the last day of this week, we are looking at partly cloudy skies all day. Temperatures will be a slight bit cooler, hitting the mid to upper 80s for highs and winds will be coming from the east around 5-15 mph. As we progress through the weekend, we are looking at slightly warmer temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will continue to remain below average until the middle of next week, and then we will start to feel the temperatures we are supposed to have for this time of year. A few light showers could develop in the area late Monday evening, then we are looking at more sunshine for the rest of next week.

Close Modal Submit Photo or Video Title Name Email Description (optional) Submit Photo or Video