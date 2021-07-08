KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, July 8th

Weather

As we continue through the rest of our day, we are looking at plenty of sunshine, with a few clouds moving into the area later in the afternoon. Temperatures will continue to climb to the upper 80s to low 90s for highs and winds will start from the northeast around 5-10 mph then shift a bit, coming from the east around 10-15 mph later today. As we head into the evening hours, we are looking at mostly clear skies with lows in the 60s and winds will be coming from the southeast up to ten miles per hour. For the last day of this week, we are looking at partly cloudy skies all day. Temperatures will be a slight bit cooler, hitting the mid to upper 80s for highs and winds will be coming from the east around 5-15 mph. As we progress through the weekend, we are looking at slightly warmer temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will continue to remain below average until the middle of next week, and then we will start to feel the temperatures we are supposed to have for this time of year. A few light showers could develop in the area late Monday evening, then we are looking at more sunshine for the rest of next week.

Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

87°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 91°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 68F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
68°F Mostly clear. Low 68F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph E
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

87°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 91°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Mainly clear. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph ESE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

84°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 87°
Wind
10 mph ENE
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
67°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph E
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

86°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 88°
Wind
8 mph ENE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
66°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph ESE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eden

85°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 87°
Wind
10 mph ENE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
67°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph E
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

