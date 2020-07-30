KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, July 30th

We will continue to have sunny skies through the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s and even 100s for some areas. Winds will be a bit breezy from the south around 10-15 mph. Tonight, mostly clear skies with lows in the 70s. Calming winds from the south around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will start off cloudy, then clear out for the afternoon. Highs in the 90s again. Looking ahead, we can expect some showers and storms to develop around the region starting Saturday afternoon through Monday.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!