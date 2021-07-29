KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, July 29th

For the rest of our day, we are looking to have partly cloudy skies around the region. A few spotty showers and pop up thunderstorms could develop, mostly staying to the southern counties of the viewing area. Temperatures will be reaching the low to mid 90s for the Concho Valley for highs. Winds will also be coming from an eastern direction around 5-10 mph. As we head into the evening hours, we are looking at a few lingering clouds in the skies with lows in the 70s and winds are expected from the southeast up to ten miles per hour. Tomorrow will be a bit warmer than today, but it will also be more dry. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 90s for highs and winds will vary in direction up to ten miles per hour. We are also looking at partly cloudy skies to end this week. The weekend will be a bit warmer with highs in the upper 90s to low 100s and we’ll have partly cloudy skies. Next week will give us a cooling trend, with widespread showers and storms Wednesday and highs only getting to the 80s for the region.

