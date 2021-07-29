KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, July 29th

For the rest of our day, we are looking to have partly cloudy skies around the region. A few spotty showers and pop up thunderstorms could develop, mostly staying to the southern counties of the viewing area. Temperatures will be reaching the low to mid 90s for the Concho Valley for highs. Winds will also be coming from an eastern direction around 5-10 mph. As we head into the evening hours, we are looking at a few lingering clouds in the skies with lows in the 70s and winds are expected from the southeast up to ten miles per hour. Tomorrow will be a bit warmer than today, but it will also be more dry. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 90s for highs and winds will vary in direction up to ten miles per hour. We are also looking at partly cloudy skies to end this week. The weekend will be a bit warmer with highs in the upper 90s to low 100s and we’ll have partly cloudy skies. Next week will give us a cooling trend, with widespread showers and storms Wednesday and highs only getting to the 80s for the region.

Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

91°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 95°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

90°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 95°
Wind
4 mph ESE
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 73F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 73F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

89°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 91°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

89°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 92°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eden

90°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 93°
Wind
4 mph E
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.