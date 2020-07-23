KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, July 23rd

We will increase our cloud cover as we get through the afternoon, with more showers scattered across the region today as well. Highs are expected to be in the mid 90s. We will have decreasing clouds tonight with lows in the 70s. Tomorrow will have more clouds in the skies, with highs back in the 90s. Looking ahead to the weekend, we can expected scattered showers and possible storms to develop and lingering for much of the Concho Valley region until Monday.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!