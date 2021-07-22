KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, July 22nd

For the rest of our Thursday, we are looking to have an increase in clouds through the afternoon hours. A few pop up showers and storms could develop, and looks to stay to the western edge of the Concho Valley. Temperatures will be reaching the upper 80s to low 90s and winds will be coming from the southeast around 5-10 mph, eventually shifting and coming from the south later today. Tonight will give us mostly clear skies with lows in the 60s and 70s and winds from the south 5-10 mph. For the last day of this week, we are looking at partly cloudy skies across the Concho Valley, with a few spotty showers in the middle of the region. Temperatures will be a bit warmer, with highs reaching the low to mid 90s and winds will continue coming from the south around 5-15 mph. So a bit of a southern breeze for us. This weekend will kick off a few days of triple digits for some of us in the region. We will continue to have a mix of sun and clouds for the next several days as well, however, higher levels of moisture will be back this weekend, but we could have dry air moving in from the south as we head in to next week Monday and Tuesday.

Close Modal Submit Photo or Video Title Name Email Description (optional) Submit Photo or Video