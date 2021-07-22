KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, July 22nd

Weather

For the rest of our Thursday, we are looking to have an increase in clouds through the afternoon hours. A few pop up showers and storms could develop, and looks to stay to the western edge of the Concho Valley. Temperatures will be reaching the upper 80s to low 90s and winds will be coming from the southeast around 5-10 mph, eventually shifting and coming from the south later today. Tonight will give us mostly clear skies with lows in the 60s and 70s and winds from the south 5-10 mph. For the last day of this week, we are looking at partly cloudy skies across the Concho Valley, with a few spotty showers in the middle of the region. Temperatures will be a bit warmer, with highs reaching the low to mid 90s and winds will continue coming from the south around 5-15 mph. So a bit of a southern breeze for us. This weekend will kick off a few days of triple digits for some of us in the region. We will continue to have a mix of sun and clouds for the next several days as well, however, higher levels of moisture will be back this weekend, but we could have dry air moving in from the south as we head in to next week Monday and Tuesday.

Fair

San Angelo

89°F Fair Feels like 91°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
14%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

87°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 90°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

86°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 88°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
21%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

87°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 89°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F Some clouds. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Eden

86°F Fair Feels like 88°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
17%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

