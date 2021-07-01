KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, July 1st

For the rest of our afternoon, we will start to see an increase in cloud cover by around 2-3 pm. Temperatures will hit the upper 80s to low 90s for highs and winds will be coming from the east around 5-10 mph. A few small rain showers could develop around the region, but nothing major is expected for today. Heading into our evening hours, we are looking at mostly clear skies with some areas having some lower level clouds. Temperatures will drop just to the 70s for lows and winds will be fairly calm. Tomorrow will give us an increase in clouds, especially in the afternoon hours. A few scattered showers could develop in the afternoon to evening hours with highs hitting the upper 80s to low 90s again. Winds will vary in direction around 5-10 mph. Heading to the holiday weekend, we are looking at mostly cloudy skies for Saturday and Sunday. Better chances of rain showers look to happen on Saturday. Monday and Tuesday of next week are now looking to be the days we see more rain showers. Temperatures will also be cooler, especially Tuesday, hitting the 70s and 80s for highs. A few lingering showers could stick around as we head into Wednesday morning, before clearing out a bit with more sunshine by the afternoon hours.

