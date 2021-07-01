KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, July 1st

Weather

For the rest of our afternoon, we will start to see an increase in cloud cover by around 2-3 pm. Temperatures will hit the upper 80s to low 90s for highs and winds will be coming from the east around 5-10 mph. A few small rain showers could develop around the region, but nothing major is expected for today. Heading into our evening hours, we are looking at mostly clear skies with some areas having some lower level clouds. Temperatures will drop just to the 70s for lows and winds will be fairly calm. Tomorrow will give us an increase in clouds, especially in the afternoon hours. A few scattered showers could develop in the afternoon to evening hours with highs hitting the upper 80s to low 90s again. Winds will vary in direction around 5-10 mph. Heading to the holiday weekend, we are looking at mostly cloudy skies for Saturday and Sunday. Better chances of rain showers look to happen on Saturday. Monday and Tuesday of next week are now looking to be the days we see more rain showers. Temperatures will also be cooler, especially Tuesday, hitting the 70s and 80s for highs. A few lingering showers could stick around as we head into Wednesday morning, before clearing out a bit with more sunshine by the afternoon hours.

Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

91°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 96°
Wind
2 mph SSE
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
74°F Partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Fair

Robert Lee

89°F Fair Feels like 94°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
74°F Partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

85°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 87°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

87°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 90°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Partly Cloudy

Eden

88°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 91°
Wind
2 mph ESE
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

