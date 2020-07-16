KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, July 16th

We will have highs back in the 100s for most of the viewing area. Low levels of humidity can also be expected, and winds will be from the south around 5-10 mph, then shifting from the southeast up to 15 mph. Tonight, we will have mostly clear skies with lows in the 70s. A sunny end to the work week can be expected, with highs just getting into the 100s for many. Looking ahead, we can expect to be out of the triple digit highs by the end of the weekend, and into the first half of next week.
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!