KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, July 15th

Weather

For the rest of our Thursday, we are looking at mostly sunny skies to kick off the afternoon, then a slight increase in clouds later today. Temperatures will be hitting the low to mid 90s for highs and winds will be coming from the south as a slight breeze, around 10-15 mph. Later tonight, we are looking at a few lingering clouds with lows dropping to the 60s and 70s and winds will still be coming in a southern breeze around 10-15 mph. To end our week tomorrow, we can expect a mix of sun and clouds, with highs in the 90s and winds from the south up to 15 miles per hour. This weekend will be warm, but it will also be a bit on the humid side because we are expecting to have a slightly higher amount of moisture. A cold front next week Monday evening will give us a 10-15 degree decrease in temperatures for Tuesday and Wednesday, and we are looking at widespread showers and storms for Tuesday, and scattered showers for Wednesday.

Sunny

San Angelo

90°F Sunny Feels like 95°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
73°F Mostly clear. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

