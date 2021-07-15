KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, July 15th

For the rest of our Thursday, we are looking at mostly sunny skies to kick off the afternoon, then a slight increase in clouds later today. Temperatures will be hitting the low to mid 90s for highs and winds will be coming from the south as a slight breeze, around 10-15 mph. Later tonight, we are looking at a few lingering clouds with lows dropping to the 60s and 70s and winds will still be coming in a southern breeze around 10-15 mph. To end our week tomorrow, we can expect a mix of sun and clouds, with highs in the 90s and winds from the south up to 15 miles per hour. This weekend will be warm, but it will also be a bit on the humid side because we are expecting to have a slightly higher amount of moisture. A cold front next week Monday evening will give us a 10-15 degree decrease in temperatures for Tuesday and Wednesday, and we are looking at widespread showers and storms for Tuesday, and scattered showers for Wednesday.
