KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, January 7th

For the rest of our afternoon, we will continue having sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s, with winds from the north around 5-10 mph. Tonight will give us a few clouds, with lows in the 30s and calm winds. Tomorrow will start off on the cloudy side, but clearing by the afternoon. Highs will be in the 50s with winds from the east up to 10 mph. A cold front will push through this Sunday, dropping our temperatures from the upper 40s to the 20s steadily. Rain showers will switch to mixed precipitation later in the day. After Sunday, we will be back in the 50s and 60s, with sunny skies my the middle of next week.

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.