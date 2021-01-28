KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, January 28th

Getting through the rest of our afternoon, we can expect mostly cloudy skies, with winds picking up a bit from the southeast around 10-15 mph and highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s around the region. Tonight, a decrease in cloud cover will give us partly cloudy skies for the overnight hours, with lows dropping to the 30s and 40s, and winds from the southeast around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will be another day of mostly cloudy skies to end our work week, with highs in the low to mid 60s and winds from the south, but on the breezy side, up to 20 miles per hour. The weekend will provide a bit more sunshine, and next week starts February, with a warming trend looking to put us in the low 80s by Wednesday.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!