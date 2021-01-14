KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, January 14th

Getting through the rest of our day, we can expect breezy winds for the first half of the afternoon, coming from the north around 20-25 mph, but as we progress to the evening, winds will calm down. Highs are expected to be in the upper 50s to low 60s and we will have plenty of sunny skies. Tonight will have clear skies, calm winds, and lows in the 30s. Tomorrow will give us mostly sunny skies again, with highs a bit cooler, in the low to mid 50s, and winds from the north around 5-15 mph. Getting into the weekend, we will have a dip in temperatures from Saturday to Sunday, around a 10-15 degree cool down. A mass of cooler air continues to stall, with the set-up looking to be coming into our area by the middle of next week.
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!