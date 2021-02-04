KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, February 4th

Sunny

San Angelo

64°F Sunny Feels like 62°
Wind
18 mph N
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ENE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Sunny

Robert Lee

61°F Sunny Feels like 59°
Wind
17 mph N
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low 37F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
37°F Generally clear skies. Low 37F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Sunny

Eldorado

74°F Sunny Feels like 74°
Wind
16 mph N
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
39°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph ENE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Sunny

Mertzon

67°F Sunny Feels like 67°
Wind
16 mph N
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 37F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
37°F A few clouds. Low 37F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph E
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Sunny

Eden

64°F Sunny Feels like 62°
Wind
18 mph N
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
39°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ENE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

As we continue through the rest of our day, we will have breezy winds coming from a northern direction around 10-20 mph. Highs will peak at the top of the noon hour, in the upper 60s to 70s. A cold front in the early afternoon will steadily drop us to our overnight lows. Skies will be partly cloudy for the rest of today and through the overnight hours. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s with winds calming down from the east around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will give us a little more sunshine, highs in the 60s, and winds will be changing constantly through the day, coming in around 5-10 mph. A sunny weekend is in store for us, but next week, temperatures will be dropping to the 20s for highs by the middle of the week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved.

Thursday

69° / 38°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 69° 38°

Friday

65° / 42°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 65° 42°

Saturday

67° / 36°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 67° 36°

Sunday

74° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 74° 48°

Monday

76° / 36°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 76° 36°

Tuesday

65° / 28°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 65° 28°

Wednesday

42° / 22°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 42° 22°

Hourly Forecast

65°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

66°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

67°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
67°

68°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
68°

66°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

63°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

58°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
58°

55°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
55°

52°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
52°

50°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
50°

48°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
48°

47°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
47°

46°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
46°

45°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
45°

44°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
44°

43°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
43°

43°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
43°

41°

6 AM
Clear
1%
41°

40°

7 AM
Clear
1%
40°

39°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
39°

44°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
44°

48°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
48°

52°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
52°

55°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

