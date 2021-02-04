KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, February 4th
San Angelo64°F Sunny Feels like 62°
- Wind
- 18 mph N
- Humidity
- 36%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 11 mph ENE
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
Robert Lee61°F Sunny Feels like 59°
- Wind
- 17 mph N
- Humidity
- 37%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 10 mph E
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
Eldorado74°F Sunny Feels like 74°
- Wind
- 16 mph N
- Humidity
- 23%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 13 mph ENE
- Precip
- 2%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
Mertzon67°F Sunny Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 16 mph N
- Humidity
- 29%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 12 mph E
- Precip
- 2%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
Eden64°F Sunny Feels like 62°
- Wind
- 18 mph N
- Humidity
- 34%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 11 mph ENE
- Precip
- 4%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
As we continue through the rest of our day, we will have breezy winds coming from a northern direction around 10-20 mph. Highs will peak at the top of the noon hour, in the upper 60s to 70s. A cold front in the early afternoon will steadily drop us to our overnight lows. Skies will be partly cloudy for the rest of today and through the overnight hours. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s with winds calming down from the east around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will give us a little more sunshine, highs in the 60s, and winds will be changing constantly through the day, coming in around 5-10 mph. A sunny weekend is in store for us, but next week, temperatures will be dropping to the 20s for highs by the middle of the week.
