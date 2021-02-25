KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, February 25th

For the rest of our day, we will have cloudy skies, and temperatures will range from the upper 40s to upper 50s for highs, with warmer temperatures to the southern counties of the region. Winds will also be consistent from the northeast around 10-15 mph. Tonight, we will have scattered rain showers during the late night hours, lows will drop to the 30s and 40s, and winds will be coming from the north around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will start off with cloudy skies, then sunshine for the second half of the day. Winds will vary in direction, eventually coming from the west around 5-10 mph. Highs will be back in the 50s and 60s. Another cold front will push through Sunday morning, which will give us cooler temperatures for the day, and rain showers are likely to be in the region for Monday.

