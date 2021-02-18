KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, February 18th

Mostly Cloudy

San Angelo

27°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 16°
Wind
13 mph NNW
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few flurries possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 12F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
12°F A few flurries possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 12F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NW
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Robert Lee

25°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 14°
Wind
11 mph NNW
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few flurries possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 14F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
14°F A few flurries possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 14F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NW
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Eldorado

23°F Cloudy Feels like 12°
Wind
12 mph NNW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Snow ending this evening followed by clearing late. Record low temperatures expected. Low near 10F. NNW winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
10°F Snow ending this evening followed by clearing late. Record low temperatures expected. Low near 10F. NNW winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Wind
12 mph NNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Mertzon

22°F Cloudy Feels like 10°
Wind
13 mph NNW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Snow showers around this evening. Clearing skies later. Record low temperatures expected. Low 11F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
11°F Snow showers around this evening. Clearing skies later. Record low temperatures expected. Low 11F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Wind
12 mph NW
Precip
35%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Eden

23°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 10°
Wind
15 mph NNW
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few flurries possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 13F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
13°F A few flurries possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 13F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph NNW
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

As we get through the rest of the day, temperatures will be peaking at the 20s for highs this afternoon. Winds will still be coming from the north and northeast around 5-15 mph. Cloudy skies will stick around until the late evening hours. Tonight will have clearing skies, with lows in the 10s again, but winds will shift, coming in from the south around 5-15 mph. Tomorrow, plenty of sunshine for the Concho Valley, which will help melt a lot of the snow and ice on the road ways. Highs will reach the 50s for most, and winds will still be coming from the south around 5-10 mph. Our weekend is looking pretty golden, with highs in the 60s and 70s, plenty of sunny skies, and light winds. We will also continue this trend as we head into the first half of next week as well.

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

27° / 13°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 27° 13°

Friday

50° / 27°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 50° 27°

Saturday

57° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 57° 40°

Sunday

56° / 26°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 56° 26°

Monday

63° / 38°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 63° 38°

Tuesday

67° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 67° 48°

Wednesday

75° / 41°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 75° 41°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

28°

5 PM
Snow Showers
47%
28°

28°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
28°

25°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
25°

23°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
23°

21°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
21°

20°

10 PM
Clear
2%
20°

18°

11 PM
Clear
3%
18°

17°

12 AM
Clear
6%
17°

17°

1 AM
Clear
7%
17°

16°

2 AM
Clear
7%
16°

15°

3 AM
Clear
7%
15°

15°

4 AM
Clear
7%
15°

15°

5 AM
Clear
7%
15°

14°

6 AM
Clear
7%
14°

14°

7 AM
Clear
7%
14°

15°

8 AM
Sunny
5%
15°

20°

9 AM
Sunny
4%
20°

26°

10 AM
Sunny
2%
26°

32°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
32°

36°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
36°

41°

1 PM
Sunny
1%
41°

44°

2 PM
Sunny
1%
44°

46°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
46°

48°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
48°

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.