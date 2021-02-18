KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, February 18th

As we get through the rest of the day, temperatures will be peaking at the 20s for highs this afternoon. Winds will still be coming from the north and northeast around 5-15 mph. Cloudy skies will stick around until the late evening hours. Tonight will have clearing skies, with lows in the 10s again, but winds will shift, coming in from the south around 5-15 mph. Tomorrow, plenty of sunshine for the Concho Valley, which will help melt a lot of the snow and ice on the road ways. Highs will reach the 50s for most, and winds will still be coming from the south around 5-10 mph. Our weekend is looking pretty golden, with highs in the 60s and 70s, plenty of sunny skies, and light winds. We will also continue this trend as we head into the first half of next week as well.

