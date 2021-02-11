KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, February 11th

Fog

San Angelo

26°F Fog Feels like 17°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 24F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
24°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 24F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Cloudy

Robert Lee

25°F Cloudy Feels like 18°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 22F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
22°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 22F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Cloudy

Eldorado

24°F Cloudy Feels like 12°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
23°F Mostly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
14%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Cloudy

Mertzon

25°F Cloudy Feels like 16°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 23F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
23°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 23F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NE
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Cloudy

Eden

24°F Cloudy Feels like 13°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
23°F Mostly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
14%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon

A winter weather advisory remains in effect for the entire Concho Valley region until 3 PM.

Road conditions will be slick for the rest of the day, with temperatures warming up enough to melt the ice, but cooling back down for the overnight lows. Highs will be in the low to mid 30s with lows in the 20s. Winds will be coming from the northeast around 5-15 mph. Tomorrow will be cloudy all day, with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. Mixed precipitation is expected to come up from the south through the weekend, and heavier snowfall coming later Sunday. A decline in temperatures will continue into Monday, with highs in the teens and lows dropping possibly below zero.

Thursday

36° / 25°
AM Ice
AM Ice 69% 36° 25°

Friday

31° / 22°
Cloudy
Cloudy 4% 31° 22°

Saturday

28° / 19°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 28° 19°

Sunday

25° /
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 25°

Monday

21° /
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 21°

Tuesday

46° / 29°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 46° 29°

Wednesday

42° / 19°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 42° 19°

Hourly Forecast

27°

1 PM
Light Freezing Rain
39%
27°

28°

2 PM
Cloudy
24%
28°

29°

3 PM
Cloudy
7%
29°

33°

4 PM
Cloudy
8%
33°

33°

5 PM
Cloudy
8%
33°

34°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
34°

33°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
33°

31°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
31°

31°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
31°

30°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
30°

29°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
29°

29°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
29°

29°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
29°

29°

2 AM
Cloudy
4%
29°

29°

3 AM
Cloudy
2%
29°

28°

4 AM
Cloudy
2%
28°

28°

5 AM
Cloudy
2%
28°

27°

6 AM
Cloudy
9%
27°

26°

7 AM
Cloudy
5%
26°

26°

8 AM
Cloudy
5%
26°

27°

9 AM
Cloudy
2%
27°

28°

10 AM
Cloudy
2%
28°

27°

11 AM
Cloudy
2%
27°

28°

12 PM
Cloudy
1%
28°

