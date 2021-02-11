KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, February 11th
San Angelo26°F Fog Feels like 17°
- Wind
- 8 mph N
- Humidity
- 89%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 10 mph NE
- Precip
- 8%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New Moon
Robert Lee25°F Cloudy Feels like 18°
- Wind
- 6 mph N
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 11 mph NE
- Precip
- 3%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New Moon
Eldorado24°F Cloudy Feels like 12°
- Wind
- 13 mph N
- Humidity
- 98%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 9 mph NNE
- Precip
- 14%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New Moon
Mertzon25°F Cloudy Feels like 16°
- Wind
- 9 mph N
- Humidity
- 95%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 11 mph NE
- Precip
- 12%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New Moon
Eden24°F Cloudy Feels like 13°
- Wind
- 10 mph N
- Humidity
- 97%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 10 mph NNE
- Precip
- 14%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New Moon
A winter weather advisory remains in effect for the entire Concho Valley region until 3 PM.
Road conditions will be slick for the rest of the day, with temperatures warming up enough to melt the ice, but cooling back down for the overnight lows. Highs will be in the low to mid 30s with lows in the 20s. Winds will be coming from the northeast around 5-15 mph. Tomorrow will be cloudy all day, with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. Mixed precipitation is expected to come up from the south through the weekend, and heavier snowfall coming later Sunday. A decline in temperatures will continue into Monday, with highs in the teens and lows dropping possibly below zero.
