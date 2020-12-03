KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, December 3rd

Going through our afternoon, we will clear out from the clouds and see more sunshine. Highs will only be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will be a bit breezy again today, coming from the northwest around 10-15 mph. Tonight, skies are expected to be clear, winds will be calm, and lows will drop to the 20s and 30s around the region. Tomorrow will give us plenty of sunshine to end the week, with highs in the mid to upper 50s, and winds around 5-10 mph from the west, then shifting and coming from the north. This weekend will have highs in the 60s again, and by next Wednesday, we can expect to be closer to the 70s for highs for the middle of the work week.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!