KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, December 31st

Continuing with our final day of the 2020 year, we will transition over to snow for the last half of today. Temperatures will be hovering around the low to mid 30s for highs today, and winds will be fairly consistent from the north around 15-20 mph. Tonight, we are expecting the snow system to move out of the area by the midnight hour, leaving behind a bit of snow. The eastern parts of the region could see 1-2 inches, the central portions of the Concho Valley might get 2-4, while the western edge is looking at a possible 4-5 inches. Tomorrow will give us a bit more sunshine, with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s, and winds coming from the northwest around 10-20 mph. Heading into the weekend, we will have more sunshine than clouds, and we will also have a gradual increase in temperatures. Next Tuesday, more cloudy skies with spotty showers in the region, but highs will be in the mid 60s.

