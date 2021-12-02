KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, December 2nd

For the rest of our day, we can expect to have a mix of sun and clouds through the region. Winds will be coming from the south on the light side, around 5-10 mph. Temperatures are going to feel more like spring/early summer, with highs in the low to mid 80s, which could break some records around the region. Later tonight, we are looking to have partly cloudy skies. Winds will be back to the calm side and overnight lows will be a bit warmer than usual, only dropping to the 50s. Tomorrow is looking to have plenty of sunshine for the region. A few clouds could pop up. Temperatures will be back in the 80s for highs as we end this week. We will continue to have the warmer than average temperatures sticking around heading into this weekend as well. Mostly sunny conditions will be expected. A cold front early Monday morning of next week looks to change this, giving us more of the winter feeling. Highs on Monday will only be in the 50s for the region, which is about a 20-25 degree drop. We will have mostly sunny skies though, as a more dry conditions will move into the region ahead of the cold front. We will be closer to average as we get through the first half of next week though, and scattered showers look to develop in the Concho Valley as we head into Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.
San Angelo82°F Sunny Feels like 82°
- Wind
- 7 mph S
- Humidity
- 33%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
58°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph SW
- Precip
- 6%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Robert Lee82°F Sunny Feels like 82°
- Wind
- 7 mph S
- Humidity
- 30%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
59°F A few clouds. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph SSW
- Precip
- 6%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Eldorado79°F Fair Feels like 79°
- Wind
- 10 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 37%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
58°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph SSW
- Precip
- 13%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Mertzon83°F Sunny Feels like 83°
- Wind
- 10 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 30%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
58°F Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph SSW
- Precip
- 7%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Eden81°F Sunny Feels like 81°
- Wind
- 9 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 36%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
60°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph SSW
- Precip
- 6%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
