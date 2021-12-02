KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, December 2nd

For the rest of our day, we can expect to have a mix of sun and clouds through the region. Winds will be coming from the south on the light side, around 5-10 mph. Temperatures are going to feel more like spring/early summer, with highs in the low to mid 80s, which could break some records around the region. Later tonight, we are looking to have partly cloudy skies. Winds will be back to the calm side and overnight lows will be a bit warmer than usual, only dropping to the 50s. Tomorrow is looking to have plenty of sunshine for the region. A few clouds could pop up. Temperatures will be back in the 80s for highs as we end this week. We will continue to have the warmer than average temperatures sticking around heading into this weekend as well. Mostly sunny conditions will be expected. A cold front early Monday morning of next week looks to change this, giving us more of the winter feeling. Highs on Monday will only be in the 50s for the region, which is about a 20-25 degree drop. We will have mostly sunny skies though, as a more dry conditions will move into the region ahead of the cold front. We will be closer to average as we get through the first half of next week though, and scattered showers look to develop in the Concho Valley as we head into Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Sunny

San Angelo

82°F Sunny Feels like 82°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

82°F Sunny Feels like 82°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
59°F A few clouds. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Eldorado

79°F Fair Feels like 79°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
13%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

83°F Sunny Feels like 83°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
58°F Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eden

81°F Sunny Feels like 81°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
60°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

