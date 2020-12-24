KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, December 24th

The cold front is pushing through the Concho Valley today, bringing gusty winds and cooler temperatures to the area. Wind have gusted up to 35 MPH at times and will continue into the evening and overnight hours as well. Temperatures will really start to plummet tonight with overnight lows in the upper 20s.

Winds will begin to die down late on Christmas Eve with some pleasant weather expected for Christmas morning. Temperatures will be in the 60s for most of the area with light winds for Christmas. Warmer weather can be expected heading into the weekend as an upper level ridge slide over the region.