KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, December 24th

Getting through our afternoon, we will have plenty of sunshine, but temperatures will be a bit on the cooler side, with highs only reaching the mid 50s. Winds will also pick up a bit, coming from the west up to 20 mph. As we head into the overnight hours, we can expect an increase in cloud coverage, lows dropping to the 20s and 30s, and winds calming down a bit from the west around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will be a bit warmer to celebrate Christmas, with highs in the 60s and winds from the southwest around 5-10 mph. This weekend will be even warmer with highs in the 70s. And next week Tuesday looks to be the most favorable for scattered rain showers around the region.
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!