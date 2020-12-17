KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, December 17th

As we progress through the second half of the day, we will have winds pick up speeds from the south around 10-15 mph mid afternoon. We will continue to have sunny skies, and temperatures will pick up to the low 60s. Tonight, we will have an increase in cloud cover, lows will only drop to the 40s and winds from the south around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will give us cloudy skies with gusty winds from the south up to 30 mph. And highs will be in the 60s again. A sunny weekend is ahead for us, and next Monday kicks off the first official day of winter, but temperatures will be closer to the 70s as we get through the first half of next week.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!