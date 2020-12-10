KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, December 10th

Our afternoon will be plenty warm, with temperatures reaching the upper 70s and low 80s. Some areas are looking to have record-breaking highs. However, the winds will be a bit on the breezy side, coming in from the south and southwest up to 20 mph. Tonight, we can expect an increase in cloud coverage, winds still a bit breezy from the southwest around 5-15 mph, and lows will be in the 50s. Tomorrow, a cold front will just graze across the Concho Valley, dropping our highs down about 10 degrees. Rain showers are expected in the early morning hours, then plenty of sunny skies by mid morning. Winds will also be a bit gusty as well, coming from the west with speeds up to 25 mph. Looking ahead to the weekend, we will have cooler temperatures, especially with another low pressure system and cold front developing to our northwest. Heading into next week, we can expect to remain in the 50s for highs.
