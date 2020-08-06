KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, August 6th

We will have more sunny skies as we go through the afternoon hours today. Highs are expected to be in the 100s for the Concho Valley region, and winds will continue to be a bit breezy, coming from the south up to 20 mph. Tonight, we will have partly cloudy skies with lows in the 70s, and tomorrow will be a repeat of today, with highs back in the 100s. As we get through this weekend and into next week, temperatures will continue to remain in the 100s for highs, and winds will continue coming from the south, and humidity levels will stay low as well, giving us a dry air feel.
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!