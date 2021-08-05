KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, August 5th

For the rest of our afternoon hours, we are looking to have a plenty of sunshine, but by mid afternoon, partly cloudy skies will be in the area. A few spotty showers are also expected to be in the region, but will stay to the southeast and northwest corners. Temperatures will continue to be below average for this time of year, only reaching the upper 80s to low 90s across the viewing area. Winds will also shift later today, eventually coming from the east around 5-10 mph. As we head into the evening hours, we are looking at mostly clear skies with lows in the 60s and winds will be coming from the southwest up to ten miles per hour. Tomorrow, we end this week with plenty of sunny skies. A few clouds could pop up through the day. Temperatures will be warmer in the mid to upper 90s and winds will vary in direction up to ten miles per hour. Hazy conditions are expected to be out of our region as well, so we will have a return of summer conditions and temperatures through the weekend and into the first half of next week. Temperatures will remain in the upper 90s to low 100s as well.

