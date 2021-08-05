KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, August 5th

For the rest of our afternoon hours, we are looking to have a plenty of sunshine, but by mid afternoon, partly cloudy skies will be in the area. A few spotty showers are also expected to be in the region, but will stay to the southeast and northwest corners. Temperatures will continue to be below average for this time of year, only reaching the upper 80s to low 90s across the viewing area. Winds will also shift later today, eventually coming from the east around 5-10 mph. As we head into the evening hours, we are looking at mostly clear skies with lows in the 60s and winds will be coming from the southwest up to ten miles per hour. Tomorrow, we end this week with plenty of sunny skies. A few clouds could pop up through the day. Temperatures will be warmer in the mid to upper 90s and winds will vary in direction up to ten miles per hour. Hazy conditions are expected to be out of our region as well, so we will have a return of summer conditions and temperatures through the weekend and into the first half of next week. Temperatures will remain in the upper 90s to low 100s as well.

Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

90°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 92°
Wind
4 mph E
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Robert Lee

88°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 90°
Wind
4 mph SSE
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

86°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 88°
Wind
4 mph ESE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

87°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 89°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eden

86°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 88°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

