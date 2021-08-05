KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, August 5th

For the rest of our afternoon hours, we are looking to have a plenty of sunshine, but by mid afternoon, partly cloudy skies will be in the area. A few spotty showers are also expected to be in the region, but will stay to the southeast and northwest corners. Temperatures will continue to be below average for this time of year, only reaching the upper 80s to low 90s across the viewing area. Winds will also shift later today, eventually coming from the east around 5-10 mph. As we head into the evening hours, we are looking at mostly clear skies with lows in the 60s and winds will be coming from the southwest up to ten miles per hour. Tomorrow, we end this week with plenty of sunny skies. A few clouds could pop up through the day. Temperatures will be warmer in the mid to upper 90s and winds will vary in direction up to ten miles per hour. Hazy conditions are expected to be out of our region as well, so we will have a return of summer conditions and temperatures through the weekend and into the first half of next week. Temperatures will remain in the upper 90s to low 100s as well.
San Angelo90°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 92°
- Wind
- 4 mph E
- Humidity
- 39%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
68°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph S
- Precip
- 6%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Robert Lee88°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 90°
- Wind
- 4 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 41%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
68°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph SSE
- Precip
- 7%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Eldorado86°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 88°
- Wind
- 4 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 43%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
68°F Partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph SSW
- Precip
- 9%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Mertzon87°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 89°
- Wind
- 5 mph SE
- Humidity
- 40%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
67°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph S
- Precip
- 8%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Eden86°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 88°
- Wind
- 6 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 44%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
68°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Precip
- 9%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
