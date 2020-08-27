KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, August 27th

We will have plenty of sunny skies as we get through today, with highs in the mid to upper 90s, and winds fairly calm until late afternoon, coming from the east around 5-10 mph. Tonight will have clear skies and lows in the mid to upper 70s. Tomorrow we can expect hot temperatures, with highs in the low to mid 100s. Heat advisories are likely to be issued for the region into Saturday. Triple digits will stick around until the middle of next week, and chances of rain showers are likely over Tuesday into Wednesday morning.
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!