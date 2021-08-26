KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, August 26th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

For the rest of the afternoon hours, we are going to see an increase in cloud cover across the region. Spotty showers are expected to develop, but will stay mostly to the southern half of the Concho Valley. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s for highs. Winds will be coming from the east around 5-10 miles per hour, then pick up a bit in speeds up to 15 miles per hour later today. Tonight, we are looking to have clear skies with lows in the 70s and winds will be on the calm side. For the last day of this week, we can expect another mix of sun and clouds. More spotty showers will be appearing on the eastern counties of the viewing area and temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s for highs. We will continue to feel the temperatures staying in the upper 80s to low 90s for the next several days. A mix of sun and clouds will continue as we head into the first half of next week as well. Next Wednesday looks to have warmer temperatures coming back to the region with highs back in the mid to upper 90s. We continue through hurricane season, and there are three active systems, with one looking to be the most promising to make landfall early next week in the U.S. At this point, our region doesn’t look to have any direct impact, but if the systems moves in a western direction at all, we could have more rain coming in and a bit stronger wind speeds from the east. We’ll continue to monitor this system as it moves closer.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

San Angelo

81°F Clear Feels like 84°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Mainly clear. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

85°F Clear Feels like 88°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F A clear sky. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eldorado

77°F Clear Feels like 77°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
68°F Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

80°F Clear Feels like 83°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Mostly clear. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eden

77°F Clear Feels like 77°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

San Angelo

82°F Clear Feels like 85°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Mainly clear. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

85°F Clear Feels like 88°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F A clear sky. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eldorado

77°F Clear Feels like 77°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
68°F Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

80°F Clear Feels like 83°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Mostly clear. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eden

77°F Clear Feels like 77°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.