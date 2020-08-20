KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, August 20th

Clouds will continue to linger in the area through the afternoon hours into this evening. Highs will be reaching the upper 90s to low 100s. Winds will pick up speeds from the southeast around 5-10 mph. Tonight, lows will drop down to the upper 60s to low 70s. Tomorrow we will be back in the triple digits for most of the region. Looking ahead, we can expect the weekend to be a bit warmer, with highs in the 100s, but after Sunday, we will drop to the low to mid 90s for highs. Chances of rain showers coming early Saturday morning as well as Monday morning, and possibly Tuesday.
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!