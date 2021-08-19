KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, August 19th

For the rest of our afternoon hours, we are looking to have partly cloudy skies across the region. Temperatures will be in the 90s for highs and winds will a slight bit on the breezy side, coming from the south up to 15 miles per hour. Tonight, we are looking to have mostly clear skies. Just a few clouds for parts of the region, but otherwise a fairly clear night. Lows will be back in the 70s and winds will be coming from the south up to 15 miles per hour. Friday will give us plenty of sunny skies with temperatures back in the low to mid 90s for highs. Winds will be fairly consistent from the south up to 15 miles per hour. Humidity levels will continue to be higher for the rest of the week and through this upcoming weekend. As we get through this weekend, we are looking at plenty of sunny skies and temperatures will eventually climb back to the mid 90s by the middle of next week. Wednesday of next week looks to have a bit more cloud cover, which could give us a slight cool down for the day. Moisture will continue to move in to our area from the south and the gulf as we progress through the next seven days as well.

Sunny

San Angelo

93°F Sunny Feels like 104°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
74°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
14%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

92°F Sunny Feels like 102°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
74°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

88°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 96°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Mertzon

90°F Fair Feels like 98°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
73°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Eden

90°F Fair Feels like 98°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

