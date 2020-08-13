KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, August 13th

A heat advisory will remain in effect for Schleicher, Menard, Concho, and Mcculloch counties until tomorrow at 7 pm. An excessive heat warning will be in effect for Tom Green, Irion, Sterling, Coke, Runnels, and Coleman counties until 7 pm tomorrow evening. Outdoor activities are recommended to be limited for the next couple of days. Highs will be in the 100s, and winds from the south around 10-15 mph. After tomorrow, we will start to see more clouds in the forecast, and scattered showers could develop Saturday and Monday. Next week Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and temperatures will be down to the 70s and 80s for highs. Showers and storms are likely to develop then.

