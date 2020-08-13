KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, August 13th

A heat advisory will remain in effect for Schleicher, Menard, Concho, and Mcculloch counties until tomorrow at 7 pm. An excessive heat warning will be in effect for Tom Green, Irion, Sterling, Coke, Runnels, and Coleman counties until 7 pm tomorrow evening. Outdoor activities are recommended to be limited for the next couple of days. Highs will be in the 100s, and winds from the south around 10-15 mph. After tomorrow, we will start to see more clouds in the forecast, and scattered showers could develop Saturday and Monday. Next week Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and temperatures will be down to the 70s and 80s for highs. Showers and storms are likely to develop then.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!