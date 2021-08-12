KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, August 12th

Weather

For the rest of our Thursday, we can expect to have plenty of sunny skies. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 90s for highs and winds will continue to come from the south around 10-15 mph. As we get into the evening hours, we are looking to have temperatures drop back to the 70s for overnight lows. Winds will calm down a bit, still coming from the south, around 5-10 mph. We are going to have partly cloudy skies tonight. Tomorrow will give us a mix of sun and clouds, with highs in the mid to upper 90s once again. Winds will start off from the south in the morning, then shift and come from the east later in the day around 5-10 mph. Starting this weekend, we are looking to have cooler temperatures, hitting the low to mid 90s for highs. Scattered showers and storms are looking to start developing later Saturday afternoon, and through Sunday. More showers for late Monday afternoon, then a mix of sun and clouds for the next few days after.

Sunny

San Angelo

92°F Sunny Feels like 95°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F Some clouds. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

90°F Sunny Feels like 94°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F Some clouds. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

88°F Sunny Feels like 90°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

90°F Sunny Feels like 93°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
71°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eden

90°F Sunny Feels like 91°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
71°F A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

