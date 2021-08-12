KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, August 12th

For the rest of our Thursday, we can expect to have plenty of sunny skies. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 90s for highs and winds will continue to come from the south around 10-15 mph. As we get into the evening hours, we are looking to have temperatures drop back to the 70s for overnight lows. Winds will calm down a bit, still coming from the south, around 5-10 mph. We are going to have partly cloudy skies tonight. Tomorrow will give us a mix of sun and clouds, with highs in the mid to upper 90s once again. Winds will start off from the south in the morning, then shift and come from the east later in the day around 5-10 mph. Starting this weekend, we are looking to have cooler temperatures, hitting the low to mid 90s for highs. Scattered showers and storms are looking to start developing later Saturday afternoon, and through Sunday. More showers for late Monday afternoon, then a mix of sun and clouds for the next few days after.
San Angelo92°F Sunny Feels like 94°
- Wind
- 14 mph S
- Humidity
- 37%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
72°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph SSE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Robert Lee90°F Sunny Feels like 94°
- Wind
- 15 mph S
- Humidity
- 43%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
72°F Some clouds. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph SSE
- Precip
- 8%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Eldorado88°F Sunny Feels like 90°
- Wind
- 14 mph S
- Humidity
- 39%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
71°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph SSE
- Precip
- 11%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Mertzon90°F Sunny Feels like 93°
- Wind
- 16 mph S
- Humidity
- 39%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
71°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph S
- Precip
- 9%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Eden90°F Sunny Feels like 91°
- Wind
- 14 mph S
- Humidity
- 38%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
71°F A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph SSE
- Precip
- 9%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
