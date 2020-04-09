KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, April 9th

Rain showers and possible thunderstorms will continue to stick around our area for the afternoon, and cooler temperatures in the 70s and 80s for highs today. Clearing skies can be expected this evening, with lows dropping to the 50s. Tomorrow will see a mix of clouds and sun, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s, and later showers and thunderstorms around the area. A warm-up for the weekend can be expected, but we will be getting a cooler start to our next week, with highs only in the 50s for Monday.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!