KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, April 8th

For the rest of the day, we will have mostly sunny skies with temperatures reaching the low 90s and winds from the west 5-15 mph. Tonight will give us mostly clear skies, lows in the 50s and 60s and winds 5-15 mph in varying directions. Tomorrow will be a repeat of today, with winds picking up a bit from the west 10-20 mph. Warmer temperatures will stick with us through the weekend. Heading into next week, we will have cooler temperatures again, with scattered rain showers around the region more likely Tuesday and Wednesday.

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

94° / 61°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 94° 61°

Friday

95° / 51°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 95° 51°

Saturday

80° / 53°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 80° 53°

Sunday

92° / 61°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 92° 61°

Monday

79° / 53°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 79° 53°

Tuesday

70° / 54°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 36% 70° 54°

Wednesday

65° / 50°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 43% 65° 50°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

93°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
93°

94°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
94°

94°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
94°

92°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
92°

90°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
90°

84°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

76°

9 PM
Clear
0%
76°

72°

10 PM
Clear
0%
72°

69°

11 PM
Clear
0%
69°

67°

12 AM
Clear
0%
67°

64°

1 AM
Clear
0%
64°

62°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
62°

62°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
62°

62°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
62°

64°

5 AM
Clear
0%
64°

63°

6 AM
Clear
1%
63°

63°

7 AM
Clear
0%
63°

65°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
65°

70°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
70°

76°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
76°

82°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
82°

86°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

89°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

91°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
91°
Sunny

San Angelo

94°F Sunny Feels like 94°
Wind
11 mph W
Humidity
8%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
59°F Mostly clear. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

89°F Sunny Feels like 89°
Wind
10 mph WNW
Humidity
8%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
62°F Mainly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

89°F Sunny Feels like 89°
Wind
11 mph WSW
Humidity
11%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
59°F Mostly clear. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

90°F Sunny Feels like 90°
Wind
11 mph WNW
Humidity
6%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
61°F Mainly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eden

90°F Sunny Feels like 90°
Wind
13 mph WSW
Humidity
14%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
63°F Mainly clear. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

San Angelo

92°F Sunny Feels like 92°
Wind
11 mph W
Humidity
9%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
61°F Mainly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

89°F Sunny Feels like 89°
Wind
10 mph WNW
Humidity
8%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
62°F Mainly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

89°F Sunny Feels like 89°
Wind
11 mph WSW
Humidity
11%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
59°F Mostly clear. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

90°F Sunny Feels like 90°
Wind
11 mph WNW
Humidity
6%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
61°F Mainly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eden

90°F Sunny Feels like 90°
Wind
13 mph WSW
Humidity
14%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
63°F Mainly clear. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

