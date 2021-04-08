KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, April 8th

For the rest of the day, we will have mostly sunny skies with temperatures reaching the low 90s and winds from the west 5-15 mph. Tonight will give us mostly clear skies, lows in the 50s and 60s and winds 5-15 mph in varying directions. Tomorrow will be a repeat of today, with winds picking up a bit from the west 10-20 mph. Warmer temperatures will stick with us through the weekend. Heading into next week, we will have cooler temperatures again, with scattered rain showers around the region more likely Tuesday and Wednesday.
7 Day
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity
Hourly Forecast
San Angelo94°F Sunny Feels like 94°
- Wind
- 11 mph W
- Humidity
- 8%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
59°F Mostly clear. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Robert Lee89°F Sunny Feels like 89°
- Wind
- 10 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 8%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F Mainly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Eldorado89°F Sunny Feels like 89°
- Wind
- 11 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 11%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
59°F Mostly clear. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph SSW
- Precip
- 2%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Mertzon90°F Sunny Feels like 90°
- Wind
- 11 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 6%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
61°F Mainly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Eden90°F Sunny Feels like 90°
- Wind
- 13 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 14%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F Mainly clear. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 16 mph SSW
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
San Angelo92°F Sunny Feels like 92°
- Wind
- 11 mph W
- Humidity
- 9%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
61°F Mainly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph SSW
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Robert Lee89°F Sunny Feels like 89°
- Wind
- 10 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 8%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F Mainly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Eldorado89°F Sunny Feels like 89°
- Wind
- 11 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 11%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
59°F Mostly clear. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph SSW
- Precip
- 2%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Mertzon90°F Sunny Feels like 90°
- Wind
- 11 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 6%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
61°F Mainly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph SSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Eden90°F Sunny Feels like 90°
- Wind
- 13 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 14%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F Mainly clear. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 16 mph SSW
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent