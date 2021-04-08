KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, April 8th

Wednesday's front moved across the Concho Valley early. This cooled our highs into the mid to low 80s. Winds are dying down overnight. This will allow temperatures to cool off a good amount bringing lows into the low 50s. End of the week temperatures warm back up. We will get back to the upper 80s and low 90s for our area.

Saturday another front comes through early. This gives a cool start to the weekend and highs in the low 80s. Sunday warms back to the upper 80s and a few low 90s. Monday another front brings back cool temperatures to the low 80s. The cool temperatures stay around in the 70s with cloud cover as well.