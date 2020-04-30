KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, April 30th

Winds will pick up a bit from the south this afternoon, and highs are getting into the upper 80s to low 90s. Tonight will have clear skies, and winds calming down a bit, around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will start off sunny, then afternoon clouds will roll in, with highs in the low to mid 90s. This weekend will have 100s for highs, but another cold front will drop us significantly in temperatures, with highs getting only to the 60s and 70s by the middle of next week.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!