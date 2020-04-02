KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, April 2nd

We will have mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the afternoon, however, clouds will clear out for a few hours this early evening, with highs in the 70s and 80s. Tonight, clouds will come back, and lows will be in the 50s for most of us in Concho Valley. Tomorrow, a bit cooler with highs only in the mid to upper 70s, and rain showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop in the afternoon tomorrow, up to a quarter inch of rain expected in some areas. Our weekend will be cooler, with highs only reaching the mid to upper 60s. But 80s are back for us by the beginning of next week.
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Where to find help: an ongoing list for the Concho Valley
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!