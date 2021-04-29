KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, April 29th

For the rest of our Thursday, we will continue to see scattered rain showers and a few possible thunderstorms developing through the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 60s for highs today and winds coming from the north 10-15 mph. Tonight will give us more scattered showers with lows in the 50s and winds from the north 10-15 mph. Tomorrow, we can expect a few more lingering showers around the region with highs in the 70s and winds coming from the northeast around 10-15 mph. Saturday is also looking to be on the cloudy side with highs in the 70s. Sunday will kick off warmer temperatures for the region, giving us 80s and 90s for highs through next week Wednesday.

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

66° / 57°
Showers
Showers 37% 66° 57°

Friday

65° / 59°
Showers
Showers 50% 65° 59°

Saturday

67° / 57°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 90% 67° 57°

Sunday

90° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 90° 64°

Monday

89° / 57°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 89° 57°

Tuesday

80° / 53°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 13% 80° 53°

Wednesday

85° / 58°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 85° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

65°

3 PM
Cloudy
18%
65°

65°

4 PM
Cloudy
18%
65°

65°

5 PM
Cloudy
21%
65°

65°

6 PM
Few Showers
35%
65°

64°

7 PM
Showers
47%
64°

64°

8 PM
Showers
52%
64°

62°

9 PM
Showers
61%
62°

62°

10 PM
Rain
68%
62°

61°

11 PM
Light Rain
68%
61°

61°

12 AM
Rain
87%
61°

61°

1 AM
Rain
81%
61°

61°

2 AM
Rain
75%
61°

60°

3 AM
Light Rain
77%
60°

61°

4 AM
Showers
53%
61°

61°

5 AM
Showers
41%
61°

60°

6 AM
Showers
46%
60°

59°

7 AM
Showers
50%
59°

58°

8 AM
Showers
44%
58°

58°

9 AM
Showers
37%
58°

59°

10 AM
Showers
35%
59°

60°

11 AM
Showers
39%
60°

61°

12 PM
Showers
43%
61°

62°

1 PM
Showers
36%
62°

63°

2 PM
Showers
37%
63°
Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

