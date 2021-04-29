KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, April 29th

For the rest of our Thursday, we will continue to see scattered rain showers and a few possible thunderstorms developing through the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 60s for highs today and winds coming from the north 10-15 mph. Tonight will give us more scattered showers with lows in the 50s and winds from the north 10-15 mph. Tomorrow, we can expect a few more lingering showers around the region with highs in the 70s and winds coming from the northeast around 10-15 mph. Saturday is also looking to be on the cloudy side with highs in the 70s. Sunday will kick off warmer temperatures for the region, giving us 80s and 90s for highs through next week Wednesday.
7 Day
- Humidity
Hourly Forecast
San Angelo64°F Cloudy Feels like 62°
- Wind
- 14 mph N
- Humidity
- 77%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
56°F Periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 56F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
- Wind
- 15 mph N
- Precip
- 83%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Robert Lee62°F Cloudy Feels like 61°
- Wind
- 12 mph N
- Humidity
- 84%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
55°F Cloudy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low near 55F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
- Wind
- 13 mph N
- Precip
- 90%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eldorado61°F Cloudy Feels like 59°
- Wind
- 16 mph N
- Humidity
- 80%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
55°F Showers this evening then scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low around 55F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 13 mph N
- Precip
- 44%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Mertzon62°F Cloudy Feels like 61°
- Wind
- 13 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 74%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
55°F Periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low near 55F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
- Wind
- 14 mph N
- Precip
- 81%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eden60°F Cloudy Feels like 57°
- Wind
- 14 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 89%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
56°F Cloudy. Some light rain is likely. Thunder possible. Low 56F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
- Wind
- 13 mph N
- Precip
- 71%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
San Angelo64°F Cloudy Feels like 62°
- Wind
- 15 mph N
- Humidity
- 76%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
57°F Rain likely. Thunder possible. Low 57F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
- Wind
- 14 mph N
- Precip
- 86%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Robert Lee62°F Cloudy Feels like 61°
- Wind
- 12 mph N
- Humidity
- 84%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
55°F Cloudy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low near 55F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
- Wind
- 13 mph N
- Precip
- 90%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eldorado61°F Cloudy Feels like 59°
- Wind
- 16 mph N
- Humidity
- 80%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
55°F Showers this evening then scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low around 55F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 13 mph N
- Precip
- 44%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Mertzon62°F Cloudy Feels like 61°
- Wind
- 13 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 74%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
55°F Periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low near 55F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
- Wind
- 14 mph N
- Precip
- 81%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eden60°F Cloudy Feels like 57°
- Wind
- 14 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 89%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
56°F Cloudy. Some light rain is likely. Thunder possible. Low 56F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
- Wind
- 13 mph N
- Precip
- 71%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous