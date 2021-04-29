KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, April 29th

SAN ANGELO, Texas - San Angelo ISD is proud to announce Lena Rivera as this year's district Elementary Teacher of the Year, and Sylvia Graves as this year’s district Secondary Teacher of the Year! Mrs. Rivera teaches second grade at Fort Concho Elementary, and Mrs. Graves teaches the 18+ vocational program for SAISD.

Twenty-Four of our San Angelo ISD teachers were nominated by their campus and recognized on April 28th at the 2021 District Celebration for their outstanding leadership and excellence in teaching the children of San Angelo. Prior to the District Celebration, a panel of judges reviewed applicants nominated from each campus and chose Mrs. Rivera and Mrs. Graves as our district Teachers of the Year. The district Teachers of the Year were kept a secret until announced at the District Celebration.