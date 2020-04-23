KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, April 23rd

We will have a decent amount of sunshine the next few days. Highs in the 80s for the rest of the week, and winds will be around 5-10 mph. Southwest winds will eventually shift tomorrow though, coming from the North, which will bring in some cooler temperatures Saturday. Starting Tuesday, we will have a few days of temperatures in the 90s, and very close to reaching triple digits.

