KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, April 22nd

For the rest of our day we can expect cloudy skies, temperatures reaching the low to mid 60s for highs, and winds from the southeast 10-15 mph. Tonight will give us cloudy skies with lows in the 50s and winds from the south 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will have some scattered showers in the morning, with thunderstorms developing later in the day and staying to the eastern half of the region. Temperatures will reach to the 80s. Winds will be coming from the southwest up to 20 miles per hour. Warmer temperatures will be in the Concho Valley for Sunday and Monday with highs in the 90s. We will have a cooling trend after Monday for the first half of next week.

Thursday

57° / 55°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 57° 55°

Friday

84° / 56°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 46% 84° 56°

Saturday

83° / 52°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 83° 52°

Sunday

92° / 65°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 92° 65°

Monday

92° / 68°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 92° 68°

Tuesday

89° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 89° 59°

Wednesday

79° / 51°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 79° 51°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

59°

4 PM
Cloudy
15%
59°

61°

5 PM
Cloudy
15%
61°

62°

6 PM
Cloudy
15%
62°

63°

7 PM
Cloudy
15%
63°

62°

8 PM
Cloudy
15%
62°

60°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
60°

58°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
58°

57°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
57°

56°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
56°

57°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
57°

58°

2 AM
Cloudy
15%
58°

58°

3 AM
Cloudy
15%
58°

59°

4 AM
Cloudy
15%
59°

60°

5 AM
Cloudy
17%
60°

60°

6 AM
Cloudy
22%
60°

61°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
61°

61°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
61°

63°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
63°

65°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
65°

69°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
69°

72°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
72°

76°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
76°

79°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
79°

81°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
16%
81°
Cloudy

San Angelo

57°F Cloudy Feels like 55°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
55°F Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
21%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Robert Lee

58°F Cloudy Feels like 55°
Wind
13 mph SE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
55°F Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Eldorado

55°F Cloudy Feels like 52°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
55°F Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
22%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Mertzon

57°F Cloudy Feels like 54°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
55°F Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Eden

57°F Cloudy Feels like 54°
Wind
13 mph SE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
55°F Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
19%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

